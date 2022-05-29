NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is looking to fill several open teaching positions ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
In order to fill the positions, the district is hosting a job fair on June 4. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads K8 School on Old Ocean View Road.
These are the positions NPS is looking to fill:
- Earth Science
- Elementary Education, PreK-5
- English
- Health and Physical Education
- Library Media Specialist
- Mathematics
- Science (Middle School)
- School Nurse
- School Psychologist
- Special Education
- Speech Pathologist
- Technology Education
Certain candidates are eligible for a $2,000 signing bonus.
The last day of school for Norfolk Public Schools is June 16. The 2022-2023 school year starts on September 6.