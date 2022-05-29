NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is looking to fill several open teaching positions ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

In order to fill the positions, the district is hosting a job fair on June 4. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads K8 School on Old Ocean View Road.

These are the positions NPS is looking to fill:

Earth Science

Elementary Education, PreK-5

English

Health and Physical Education

Library Media Specialist

Mathematics

Science (Middle School)

School Nurse

School Psychologist

Special Education

Speech Pathologist

Technology Education

Certain candidates are eligible for a $2,000 signing bonus.

The last day of school for Norfolk Public Schools is June 16. The 2022-2023 school year starts on September 6.