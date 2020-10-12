Norfolk hosting free COVID-19 community testing event on Thursday

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Mend Urgent Care workers wearing personal protective equipment perform drive-up COVID-19 testing for students and faculty on the first day of school at Woodbury University on August 24, 2020 in Burbank, California. Most California schools are have gone virtual while others are placing physical distancing and other protocols like testing to keep in-person classes in session. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Health will be offering a free drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing event on Thursday, October 15.

The event will go on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. n the shopping center parking lot near the BP Gas Station located at 800 E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

Testing is available for any individual ages three and up, while supplies last. Anyone participating in this event must wear a face covering.



Appointments are recommended.



To register for an appointment, visit: http://www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.

Latest Posts