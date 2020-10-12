Norfolk hosting free COVID-19 community testing event on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Health will be offering a free drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing event on Thursday, October 15.
The event will go on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. n the shopping center parking lot near the BP Gas Station located at 800 E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.
Testing is available for any individual ages three and up, while supplies last. Anyone participating in this event must wear a face covering.
Appointments are recommended.
To register for an appointment, visit: http://www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.
