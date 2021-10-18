Norfolk hosting final October public meeting on Multimodal Transportation Master Plan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is hosting the final of four October public meetings sharing the outcomes for the Multimodal Transportation Master Plan and next steps.
The meeting will be held at the Kroc Center, 1401 Ballentine Boulevard, from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
The city’s Department of Transit took the results of more than 800 comments from residents about needs for walking, bicycling, scootering, and accessing transit. That feedback was incorporated into a list of improvement projects.
In the public meetings on the plan, the city will share information on what will happen moving forward.
