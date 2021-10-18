Norfolk hosting final October public meeting on Multimodal Transportation Master Plan

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 27: Pedestrians cross the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 14th Street, one of Manhattan’s most dangerous crosswalks for pedestrians, on October 27, 2014 in New York City. Four pedestrians have been killed in the last few weeks in New York City while a total of 212 people have been killed […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is hosting the final of four October public meetings sharing the outcomes for the Multimodal Transportation Master Plan and next steps.

The meeting will be held at the Kroc Center, 1401 Ballentine Boulevard, from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

The city’s Department of Transit took the results of more than 800 comments from residents about needs for walking, bicycling, scootering, and accessing transit. That feedback was incorporated into a list of improvement projects.

In the public meetings on the plan, the city will share information on what will happen moving forward.

