Norfolk hosting 2-day hiring event for residents interested in working for the city

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is hosting a 2-day hiring event for residents interested in applying to work for the city.

From 911 dispatch, to equipment operator to public safety, clinician to lifeguard, Norfolk is looking to hire in multiple departments and is offering a two-day event to help residents complete the process.

The event starts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at Titustown Recreation Center, 7545 Diven Street, till Tuesday, December 28 at Southside Aquatics Center, 1750 Campostella Road.

City officials say they are offering competitive wages and strong retirement packages, excellent health benefits including wellness programs, and more.