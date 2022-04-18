NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is hosting two career fairs for a variety of city jobs this week.

The public service career fairs will be held at the MacArthur Center from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

There are 20 open job titles for more than 260 vacancies in city departments. Positions range from accountants to zookeepers, to library associates, to automotive repair technicians and more.

Job seekers have the chance to walk away with a contingent job offer and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time positions.

At the career fair, job seekers can meet with the various city departments including Norfolk Public Schools and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. They’ll be able to learn about each position’s requirements and the application process.

There will be interviews held during the career fairs.

Childcare for job seekers will also be offered for up to one hour in a kids’ activity room that’s staffed by MacArthur Center employees.

Parking validation will also be available to those attending the career fairs.

Click here for more information on the upcoming career fairs.