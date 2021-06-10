Norfolk homicide case moves to higher court, new details emerge during hearing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Ethan Evans has waited close to a year for a day like Thursday.

It was June 4 of last year when police say Ethan Evans was shot and killed while on 19th Bay Street in Norfolk. Records show Marquise Thompson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

Twylah Evans, Ethan’s mother, was there in court Thursday for the preliminary hearing of the man accused of killing her son. 10 On Your Side spoke with her on Wednesday about the day she lost Ethan and how the court process throughout the pandemic has been.

Prosecutors shared news details during the hearing.

They showed a nearby 7-Eleven’s surveillance footage they say was taken the day of the homicide. It showed two males waiting outside the store while one went inside. The third male then came back outside, joined them and they left the area. Sometime between 10 to 20 minutes later is when they believe the shooting happened.

Other evidence presented was from forensic investigators. A gun, similar to what police say was used in the homicide, was found at a Surry County townhome where Thompson was known to stay.

Also found in the home was clothing similar to what investigators believe Thompson wore the day of Ethan Evans’ death.

The defendant’s attorney argued the evidence was circumstantial, but in the end, Thompson’s charges were certified to a higher court. The next time he appears in front of a judge will likely be in Norfolk Circuit Court.

That date has yet to be set.

