NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “I was willing to wait, I just didn’t expect that it would take two years,” said Chris Castle Monday morning in front of the home where he used to live on Hampton Boulevard.

It’s in a section of the roadway between Old Dominion University and Naval Station Norfolk that was known for street racing back in 2021. Castle is trying to get reimbursed for nearly $3,000 of repairs that were needed after a racing crash.

Castle points to a power pole further down the Boulevard, near the intersection with Surrey Crescent. It was the final fixed object that brought the Infiniti sedan to a stop about 11:30 p.m. the night before Labor Day 2021.

Police estimated it was going more than 130 mph in a zone where the speed limit is 30.

Behind the wheel was Alexis Whitehead, 23, with three passengers. She first struck a tree in the median on Hampton Boulevard. Car parts became projectiles, and Castle’s home was right in their path.

“Debris actually flew up and went through the window on the third floor, and 85 feet back to my garage,” Castle said. “It damaged vehicles, it damaged the side of the house, it damaged the roof.”

The car then careened into Castle’s front fence, losing a wheel that ended up striking another vehicle.

“It was like an explosion with shrapnel that flew everywhere,” Castle said.

Back to the power pole.

Dominion Power, like Castle, is one of several claimants against Whitehead’s Progressive Insurance. Progressive has told Castle they’re waiting on Dominion to submit a claim for the pole. But Dominion told 10 On Your Side Monday afternoon they did submit that claim — several months ago.

We contacted Progressive to find out where the status of Castle’s claim, and did not get an immediate response.

Nitnjae Terry, 23, was sitting in the right rear seat in the car, and was killed. Whitehead ended up pleading guilty to five felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, street racing and DWI.

She’s in prison until 2030.