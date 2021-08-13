Norfolk holding ‘welcome home’ parade for Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis

USA’s Keyshawn Daniel Webster Davis celebrates after winning against Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov fafter their men’s light (57-63kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk will be holding a “welcome home” parade for Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis.

Davis was a competitor in men’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The fight for the gold Sunday morning against Cuba’s Andy Cruz was Davis’ fifth time boxing in Tokyo. He previously beat Enrico Lacruz (5-0), Sofiane Oumiha (RSC), Gabil Mamedov (4-1) and Hovhannes Bachkov (5-0).

The parade for Davis will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. It will run from Park Avenue near Harbor Park to an area outside the Norfolk Scope.

At 11:15 a.m., there will be remarks at Scope Plaza, which is at the corner of Monticello Avenue and E Charlotte Street.

