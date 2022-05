NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting a virtual community meeting on Title I allocations on Thursday.

It’ll be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Title I is federal supplemental funding created “to ensure economically disadvantaged children receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, by helping to close academic achievement gaps,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

To join the meeting, use this Zoom link.