NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Eligible nonprofit organizations may now apply for grants for the 2025 fiscal year (Jul. 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025).

To help these organizations navigate the application process, the City of Norfolk’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at The Slover Library.

The meeting will focus on the application process for the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement grants,, minimum thresholds for grant funding, priority needs and changes to the application criteria.

Eligible nonprofit agencies may apply for grants now through 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2024, and are available at www.norfolk.gov/HUDgrants.