Norfolk holding public hearing Tuesday on future of city’s Confederate monument

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council is holding a virtual public hearing on Tuesday night to help decide what to with the city’s recently removed Confederate monument.

Last month, Norfolk removed its 113-year-old “Johnny Reb” statue from its 80-foot pedestal downtown. Mayor Kenny Alexander ordered the statue’s removal due to safety concerns, after a protester was seriously injured by a falling Confederate statue across the river in Portsmouth.

The statue’s relocation to storage came ahead of a new state law that went into effect on July 1, which allows localities to remove, relocate or add context to Confederate monuments.

The city has suggested moving the monument to Elmwood Cemetery near downtown, but outside groups such as museums will have a 30-day window from the hearing to submit a plan of their own before Norfolk can make a move.

After the 30-day period, Norfolk could decide to give the monument to an outside group or move it to Elmwood.

Due to the pandemic, the 6 p.m. meeting will be virtual. It’ll be on Norfolk TV-48, the city’s website, and on WebEx Video and WebEx Phone.

Comments at the Public Hearing will be limited to subject matter only, the city says.