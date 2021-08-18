Norfolk holding informational Zoom meeting for Talbot Park residents on Granby Street Bike Lane Project

People walk their bicycles while crossing the street in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would again impose tougher statewide restrictions if the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases continues to escalate. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is hosting an informational Zoom meeting for Talbot Park residents on the Granby Street Bike Lane Project.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to information released by the Talbot Park Civic League.

The agenda includes:

Open Meeting – Jake Young, TPCL President

Officially Turn Meeting Over to Brian Donegan

Welcome and Project Background/Next Steps – Martin Thomas Jr., Vice Mayor

Presentation Olga Beltsar P.E., Project Manager, City of Norfolk Keith Darrow P.E., Project Engineer & Manager, City of Norfolk

Open Discussion and Q&A

Conclusion & Adjourn Meeting – Brian Donegan

The lanes are proposed to run between Willow Wood Drive and Admiral Taussig Boulevard, just south of the I-564 overpass. More information can be found on the updated Project Q&A Sheet, or by visiting www.norfolk.gov/granbybike.

The city has also already extended the public input period for the project until 9 a.m. Oct. 22. Feedback can be sent through the Online Comment Map or Question/Comment Form.

“It is extremely important that you, as residents of Talbot Park, be engaged in this serious change to our roadways,” the civic league said. “We must provide detailed information and express our concerns now, before it’s too late… Bring ideas and questions to the table, not just negative responses.”

Next steps for the project include preparing a recommendation memorandum, which will be posted on the project webpage and shared with City Council in the fall.

The project will proceed if City Council votes to accept the Smart Scale funding for the project in December.

There will also be a formal follow-up meeting in-person on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church.