Norfolk holding free classes for first-time homebuyers

FILE – This June 20, 2019, file photo shows an existing home is offered for sale in Rutledge, Ga. Americans purchased more homes in October 2019, though sales were held back by a shortage of available properties. The National Association of Realtors says that sales of existing homes rose 1.9% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. That’s 4.6% higher than a year ago, and suggests lower mortgage rates are propping up the housing market. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and the Virginia Housing Development Authority is holding a first-time homebuyer class.

It teaches people about the entire homebuying process from start to finish. The different topics in the course include: personal finances, credit and credit scoring, quality and applying for a loan, choosing the right home, and what happens at a loan closing.

You can also learn about Norfolk’s $40,000 down payment and closing cost assistance programs and how to quality for them.

Anyone who participates in both classes will get a certification of completion and is eligible to apply for all VHDA loan programs.

The two classes are Feb. 18 and 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Dinner will be served, and there is free parking behind the building.

Online registration for the event is required. You can also find more information by calling 757-314-4202.