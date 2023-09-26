NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Community Services Board is holding several listening sessions to get community feedback on the opioid crisis.

They said they’re looking for “effective and inclusive solutions, treatment options and recovery resources.”

This comes as Virginia saw more than 2,500 drug overdose deaths in 2021, and around 75 percent of those were from opioids.

You can give feedback at these events, which are open to everyone:

Tuesday, Sept. 26

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Southside Boys & Girls Club

701 Berkley Ave. Ext. Thursday, Sept. 28

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lambert’s Point Community Center

1251 W. 42nd St. Tuesday, Oct. 3

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

111 W. Ocean View Ave. Thursday, Oct. 5

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Norview Community Center

6380 Sewells Point Rd. Wednesday, Oct. 11

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall via Webex

Registration is preferred but not required. Register here.