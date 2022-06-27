Karl Wilkerson, 36, died at the hospital after getting hit by car

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As police in Norfolk continue to search for the driver who killed a man walking along Tidewater Drive on Friday, the owners of the restaurant where the victim worked are raising money for his funeral expenses.

Karl Wilkerson, 36, was killed when a black sports car crashed into him. It happened on Tidewater Drive near Rugby Street, around 8:30 Friday evening.

“It was just so tragic because he was just walking home,” said Keith Cornman, Wilkerson’s boss at Bonchon Norfolk.

“He was supposed to work the next day. Hearing it, and hearing how it happened, really, really tore me apart,” he said.

After crashing into Wilkerson, the driver of the car got out and then got into another car with another driver. Police haven’t been able to find him since.

“At the time it happened, we have other employees who are family members of him, and they rushed out of here,” said Sunny Trehan, Bonchon Norfolk’s owner.

Wilkerson worked at Bonchon as a cook and a supervisor for five years, his bosses told us. Several of his family members also worked at the restaurant.

“He had a brother that works here, a brother-in-law that works here, he has an aunt that works here, he has a nephew that works here,” Trehan said.

The restaurant says they will be donating tips and other funds to Wilkerson’s family for his funeral expenses.

“Karl came in for every shift he was scheduled. He took public transit. He was here on time, and diligent in his work. Always friendly. Always talking to everyone,” Cornman said.

His coworkers are happy to learn there is a suspect being sought — but they just want him to come forward.

“It was cowardly. They need to come forward and accept their punishment,” Cornman said.

If you know anything about the crash or who the suspect depicted in the photo is, please reach out to Norfolk Police.

If you would like to donate to Wilkerson’s GoFundMe, please click here.