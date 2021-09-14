Norfolk health officials partner with local church to give free COVID-19 vaccines

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is teaming up with a local church to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.
Local health officials will be offering free COVID-19 Moderna vaccines on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church which is located at 1317 E. Brambleton Avenue.
This one-time clinic will offer first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older. No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed.
For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757)-683-2745.
