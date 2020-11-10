Norfolk Health Dept. to offer free COVID-19 testing and flu shots Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you need to get tested for coronavirus or want to get a flu shot, there’s an opportunity in Norfolk this week to do both for free.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health, in partnership with Faith Deliverance Christian Church and First United Presbyterian Church, will be hosting an event on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Stop by 1010 E 26th Street during those hours for free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and free flu shots.

“With the recent increase of community spread, it is important to get tested for COVID-19 to ensure you are not carrying the virus,” said Norfolk Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “Also, we are providing free flu vaccinations to prevent community transmission of the influenza virus. This is important as well since the flu season has already started.”

This offer is available for anyone ages three or older, while supplies last.

Appointments are recommended for the coronavirus testing. To register for an appointment, visit this link or call 757-683-2777.

Participants must wear a face covering.

