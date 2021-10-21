Norfolk Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic at Booker T. Washington High School on Oct. 23

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Norfolk Health Department are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School.

The clinic is set to offer the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster doses. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“We will continue to work with our community partners and schools to help our communities reach their vaccination and booster goals,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, interim director for the Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Districts. “We welcome anyone ages 12 and up to come out to a local Norfolk public school on Saturday to be vaccinated for the first time or those Virginians who are eligible to receive a booster dose to protect yourself and your family.”

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.