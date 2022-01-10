Norfolk Health Dept. expands COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall to 6 days a week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Health Department is expanding their Community Testing Center (CTC) at Military Circle Mall to provide free PCR testing six days a week.

The CTC begins testing at the site on Tuesday by appointment only. The appointment-only hours are Saturday thru Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Prior to the latest expansion, local health officials have been holding testing events each Monday at the Military Circle Mall since September 2021. The appointment-only COVID-19 testing will be held outside the mall structure in a tent to minimize potential exposure of those who are symptomatic and need testing versus those coming in for vaccinations.



Officials say they will place staff on-site to assist individuals with lack of access to internet or who may require further assistance with registration. The testing facility will be closed on Fridays.



To find an appointment at this specific clinic, CLICK HERE and enter zip code 23502.

CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested, based on the information provided in the appointment system.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.