Norfolk health department survey seeks residents’ input on health

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Health Department is working with community partners to distribute a community health survey in Norfolk.

The survey is part of an intitiative trying to get residents and community partners to engage in a community health planning process.

The survey asks questions about life, healthcare, children, the elderly, Norfolk Public Health Department economic opportunity, safety, social support, stress, health issues, and risky behaviors, the release said.

“For the last two years, the health department has been working with partners to address community violence, chronic disease prevention and sexual health as a result of community feedback received through a similar survey three years ago,” the release said.

The survey is open until Jan. 21.

The survey is available at this link.