Norfolk Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:
Rahaana Smith

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free, walk-up COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

The testing will be held at 745 Avenue in Norfolk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone ages 3 and up while supplies last.

Health officials are advising participants to wear a face covering prior to going to the event. Appointments are recommended.

 To register for an appointment, visit: www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.

