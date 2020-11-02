Norfolk Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free, walk-up COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.
The testing will be held at 745 Avenue in Norfolk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing is available for anyone ages 3 and up while supplies last.
Health officials are advising participants to wear a face covering prior to going to the event. Appointments are recommended.
To register for an appointment, visit: www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.
