Norfolk Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free, walk-up COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

The testing will be held at 745 Avenue in Norfolk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone ages 3 and up while supplies last.

Health officials are advising participants to wear a face covering prior to going to the event. Appointments are recommended.

To register for an appointment, visit: www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.

