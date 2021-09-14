Norfolk Health Department giving out Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at local church Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 18.
It will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church, at 1317 E. Brambleton Avenue, in Norfolk.
The clinic will give out first and second dose Moderna vaccines for those 18 and old.
For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757)-683-2745.
