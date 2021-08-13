Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend set to return in November, registration open

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s annual Harbor Race Weekend is set to return in November with several races for runners to choose from.
The event will offer a variety of distances including a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and a Kids Mile followed by a post-race party at Town Point Park.
Harbor Race Weekend is set for November 20 – 21. The 5k and kid’s mile will take place on Saturday, followed by the 10k and half marathon on Sunday morning.
A complete schedule begins with a Sports and Fitness Expo at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center on Friday, scattered races all throughout Saturday, and ending with a post-race party on both Saturday and Sunday.
Registration is now open.
