NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tucked away behind a garage door on a corner in Norfolk is a gym, unlike others.

The gym, near 25th Street in Norfolk, is where spirits are high, blood is pumping and bodies are being put to the test. All under the watchful eye of Michael Lambert.

“I have senior citizens I actually train. I train athletes,” Lambert said. “And I actually train people who want to feel good on the inside.”

He is the owner of Fitness Freak Gym.

The physical gains aren’t the only goal at his gym, it’s also about mental and emotional well-being.

“We’re here to lose weight but I like people to physically focus on the mental part, because without that, you won’t be able to get those results you are looking for,” Lambert added.

Lambert started his lifestyle trainer journey in 2012 and then opened the gym in 2013.

However, the road wasn’t always easy he said.

“It takes a lot of training, time and studying, overnight time and you want to just rest and stuff but you know you have to take of that client,” Lambert told 10 On Your Side.

Both he and his fellow personal trainer, Ben Faulks, take the time to know every member of their gym and work to get that person to the best they can.

“As far as physical health, you always want to look your best. As far as mental health, you always want to be thinking the best,” said Faulk.

Faulks says the heaviest weight on your shoulders isn’t from dumbells and bars.

“A lot of people look up to us, as far as children, as far a black men, when we are in the community, we are usually used as a statistic, myself, I make sure I don’t get that third strike, because I’m already, black, I’m already a male, so that third strike is going to take me out,” Faulk added.

Laura Law, a gym member, says she is thankful for their approach. It’s why she confidently says she’s the same age as Dolly Parton and Cher.

“I can proudly say I live in a 3rd floor apartment,” she said. “I can walk up and down those stairs all the time and so many of my friends say oh my knees hurt, or oh my hips hurt so badly, or I just don’t feel good on my feet — not me.”

She says she’s living a positive life.

At the gym, members aren’t strangers or even clients.

Lambert has another name for them — family.