Norfolk group falls short of signatures needed for casino referendum

A rendering of the Pamunkey Indian Tribes proposed Hotel and Casino next to Harbor Park in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The group trying to push the City of Norfolk’s casino land sale to a citywide vote says their petition came up about 300 signatures short.

The group “Say NO to the Norfolk Casino” posted just before Thursday afternoon’s deadline that despite their best efforts they didn’t get enough signatures to force a referendum.

Norfolk City Council has tentatively agreed to sell land near Harbor Park to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to build a casino there.

The residents pushing for the petition wanted to overturn their decision to slow down the process.

So, as of now, the city’s current deal with the tribe moves forward.

The group says it managed to get 3,680 verifiable signatures as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They needed 4,000 to get the referendum.