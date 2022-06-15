NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Greek Festival is set to return this year in October!

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook and said more information about the festival and dates would be released soon.

The popular festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Granby Street has typically been held in May. Some of the many people cheering the news on social media welcomed the change due to the possibility for cooler weather.

The event was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, but there were drive-thru events in 2020 and 2021 with popular food from the festival, but some items such as the fan favorite loukoumades weren’t available.

You can bet they’ll be there this fall, along with dancing, music and more. Check back for more information from festival organizers.