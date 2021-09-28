Norfolk Greek Festival organizers hosting ‘Greek Fest Express’ drive-thru fundraiser

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Have you missed loukoumades and other tasty foods at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s Norfolk Greek Festival?

You’ll be able to order them this weekend at a special fundraiser event to help the church. The Greek Fest Express Drive-Thru will run Sept. 30 through October 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The church held similar events in October and December 2020, after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

The menu is below.

Only credit/debit will be accepted.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.