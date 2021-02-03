Norfolk gets new $10,000 tools to detect fevers in those entering jail and courthouse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve been to the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a good chance you got stuck waiting in a long line while deputies took everyone’s temperature with one of those handheld temperature gauges.

Now, the sheriff in Norfolk has installed an infrared thermal camera screening system that is saving time and frustration while helping keep people safe.

“It’s just one tool among a number of tools that we’re using to reduce risk,” Sheriff Joe Baron told WAVY.

Every person who enters the jail is also now scanned for their temperature. If it’s over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, an alarm sounds.

This makes the jail and courthouse safer, Baron said, because staff no longer has to stop and take temperatures by hand. It allows them to focus on other safety measures, namely keeping contraband out of the buildings.

If someone with a temperature comes through, an alarm will sound and alert the deputy, who can then stop the person.

Chief Circuit Court Judge Mary Jane Hall said it is working perfectly to keep the line of people coming into the courthouse moving in the morning.

“Obviously, some people with COVID don’t have temperatures and we’re mindful of that. So it’s not a cure-all but it’s a very comforting and reassuring step to know that if you’re in this building, no one around you has a fever,” she said.

The two systems cost $10,000 apiece and were purchased with a grant from the CARES Act. So, Baron said “[It] didn’t cost Norfolk anything — and that’s a good thing.”