Norfolk gang member and convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal gun possession

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty on Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that 30-year old Davidro “Kastor Troy” Leondre Smith is a five-time felon and member of the Norfolk-based Cream/200K/2K criminal street gang.

Norfolk police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on July 26, 2019. The driver was identified as Smith and passenger was an alleged gang member named Dequan “The General” McKee.

The court records say that Smith refused to stop and led police vehicles on a high-speed chase. During the pursuit, Smith maneuvered around police vehicles stopped in the middle of the road and at one point drove in the opposite lane facing oncoming traffic.

Smith and McKee abandoned the car in an apartment parking lot and led police on a foot chase. While running from an officer, Smith drew his gun, brandished it, and tried to throw it into one of the apartments, but it bounced off the rear screen door.

Smith then fought the officer and was arrested shortly after. The arresting officer recovered about 7.1 grams of marijuana and 62 pills of varying colors and sizes, separated into three bags. Lab results confirmed the presence of Oxycodone.

Officers found a gun under the passenger’s seat floor mat and McKee’s phone, which was streaming live to Facebook. The recovered footage shows McKee sitting in the passenger seat with the gun between his legs.

It also shows McKee’s and Smith’s reactions when officers attempted to pull them over. The court records say the two men talked about throwing drugs out of the car window. Facebook friends watching the stream sent messages to the two encouraging them to do so.

Smith faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on November 10.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Larry D. Boone, Chief of Norfolk Police, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Miller accepted the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney William B. Jackson is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

