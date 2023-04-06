NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, David Cameron, will be making a guest appearance at the Norfolk Forum Wednesday, May 3.

The nonprofit will be hosting the former Prime Minister from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The location has yet to be announced, but tickets are available on the Norfolk Forum’s official website. The tickets are priced at $50 per person for in-person attendance only. To attend the forum via livestream, make sure to contact The Norfolk Forum directly at contact@thenorfolkforum.org.

David Cameron served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from 2010 to 2016, leading Britain’s first Coalition Government in nearly 70 years and, at the 2015 General Election, forming the first majority Conservative Government in the UK for over two decades.

Cameron is the UK’s youngest Prime Minister since Lord Liverpool in 1812 and, in 2015, he became the first British Prime Minister to increase both his party’s share of the vote and their number of seats in the House of Commons.

The Norfolk Forum was founded in 1933, starting as a small group of citizens who wished to learn more about great affairs of the time. Slowly, the nonprofit community began to grow, and now, it is the oldest publicly-subscribed speaker’s forum in the country.

Over the past 90 years, The Norfolk Forum has had the honor of presenting speakers such as George Bush, Jane Goodall, Margaret Thatcher, Ken Burns, Barbara Walters, Ogden Nash, and more.

For more information on the upcoming event, please contact The Norfolk Forum directly at 757-627-8672 or via their email. You can also head to their website or their Facebook page to stay up-to-date on all events.