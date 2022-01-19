Norfolk Forum changes lecture venue following water main break at Chrysler Hall, Scope Arena

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Forum has relocated its Jan. 25 lecture featuring Adm. James Stavridis, USN (Ret.) due to a water main break in Norfolk last Thursday.

The water main break at the Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena has impacted numerous events, including the Golden Age of Broadway performance, the Norfolk Admirals vs. Swamp Rabbit hockey game, and the Norfolk Forum lecture featuring ADM James Stavridis, USN (Ret.).

The Norfolk Forum, the oldest publicly-subscribed speakers’ forum in the U.S., presents four public figures each season who help shape American thoughts and opinions.

According to officials, the Norfolk Forum’s event has been relocated to the Sandler Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Sandler Center for Performing Arts is located at 201 Market Street in Virginia Beach. Face coverings are required for staff and patrons during the entire event.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7:30 p.m.

Information regarding the venue, including parking information and accessibility can be found at www.sandlercenter.org. For all other information and for ticket purchases, visit www.thenorfolkforum.org.