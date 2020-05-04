Norfolk first responders extricate driver from overturned cement truck; Traffic congestion expected

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk first responders said they needed to extricate a driver from an overturned cement truck Monday.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue posted on Twitter just before 5 p.m. saying they were on the scene of an overturned cement truck in the 500 block of South Military Highway.
Crews were able to remove the driver by 5:10 p.m. and transport them to a hospital.
Fire officials said traffic would be congested for “a lengthy period” and that drivers should avoid the area.
The Military Highway exits on Interstate 264 should also be avoided, officials said.
