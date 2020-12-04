Norfolk firefighters respond to multiple incidents across the city Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to multiple fires across the city Friday — all of which occurred within a short time of each other.

A structure fire in Huntersville sent one firefighter to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Officials say two people were displaced and no other injuries were reported.













(Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Officials said a second structure fire was then called in the Estabrook Park section where nine people were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after, a TFC recycling truck caught fire in the Lafayette section of Norfolk. Officials say responding crews were faced with challenges accessing the container.



(Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Not long after, fire officials say another structure fire was reported in the East Ocean View section of Norfolk. Crews were able to quickly extinguished the fire. Five occupants were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded to every incident, assisting with investigation each time.