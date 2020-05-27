Norfolk firefighters respond to mobile home fire; no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire responded to a mobile home that caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a fire in the 1300 block of East Little Creek Road.

Fire crews reported heavy fire when they arrived on the scene.

Three people from the residence were outside when the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported as all occupants were able to safely evacuate.

As of 4 p.m., officials reported that the fire was under control and it did not spread to other trailer homes.

The cause of the fire was accidental and cooking related, according to officials.

This is a breaking news story.

(Photo courtesy Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

