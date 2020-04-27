Dog dies in fire on Kennebeck Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to a house fire on Kennebeck Avenue on Monday.
The home in the 4300 block of Kennebeck Avenue caught fire around 2 p.m. The home was not occupied, but fire officials confirm a dog inside when the fire broke out has died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross will assist two residents who were displaced due to the fire.
