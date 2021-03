NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced after a fire Thursday morning in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they were notified at 2:40 a.m. for the fire in the 1200 block of Marsh Street.

The fire was marked under control a short time later after firefighters used a small amount of water. There were no injuries reported and firefighters say it appeared to be an issue with the HVAC system.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people.