Norfolk firefighters respond to fire on Lamont Street, 1 taken to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters have responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in the Lindenwood section of the city.
The call for the fire in the 900 block of Lamont Street came in at 1:34 p.m.
Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said at 2:30 p.m. that the fire was getting ready to be called under control and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
