Norfolk firefighters put out small fire at E Ocean View Ave. apartment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire & Rescue was called to the 1600 block of East Ocean View Avenue Tuesday for the report of a small fire in an apartment.
Crews arrived around noon and quickly got the fire under control, with no injuries reported.
A cat was rescued from the apartment.
Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
