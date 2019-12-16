Norfolk officials investigating house fire Sunday night, one person dead

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was found dead after a house caught on fire Sunday night.

Norfolk firefighters say they responded at 7:59 p.m. after a neighbor reported smoke in the 7000 block of Adele Dr.

According to officials, the fire was small but they saw heavy smoke in the home.

Just before 8 pm NFR units responded to the 7000 block of Adele Drive for a report of a possible fire called in by a neighbor. On arrival units found heavy smoke in the residence. As they searched they found a victim that has been confirmed deceased. Cont. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 16, 2019

Officials say one person was found dead in the home, but the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Norfolk fire marshals and homicide detectives are investigating the incident as protocol requires, a fire official told 10 On Your Side.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

