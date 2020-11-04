Norfolk firefighters extinguish blaze on Springfield Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Springfield Avenue on Tuesday.
The call for service in the 1700 block of Springfield Avenue came in around noon. No injuries were reported, but Norfolk-Fire Rescue reported that an “aggressive attack was necessary” to put out the blaze.
In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue referenced another fire in the Berkley neighborhood. That one was on Sunday in the 1400 block of Vine Street. Norfolk had assistance from Chesapeake Engine 1 to contain that fire and keep it from spreading.
