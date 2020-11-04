Norfolk firefighters extinguish blaze on Springfield Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Springfield Avenue on Tuesday.

The call for service in the 1700 block of Springfield Avenue came in around noon. No injuries were reported, but Norfolk-Fire Rescue reported that an “aggressive attack was necessary” to put out the blaze.

Engines 1,2,6,7,8,10, Ladders 8,10, R01, BC01, BC02 and Chesapeake E01 worked another structure fire in Berkley today. Heavy smoke on arrival, and aggressive attack was necessary. One citizen was displaced and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/vQGtWePCfe — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) November 4, 2020

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue referenced another fire in the Berkley neighborhood. That one was on Sunday in the 1400 block of Vine Street. Norfolk had assistance from Chesapeake Engine 1 to contain that fire and keep it from spreading.

