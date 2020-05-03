Norfolk Fire rescues 9 ducklings from storm drain

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The sounds of quacking from a storm drain alerted a citizen in Norfolk who called firefighters for a possible duck rescue mission on Saturday afternoon.

Sure enough, firefighters from Station 7 arrived on the scene and heard the sounds of baby ducklings quacking from below the ground.

Both Rescue 1 and Ladder 7 C responded to help with the mission and all ducks were successfully rescued.

The fire department posted photos to its Facebook showing a happy momma with her little duck train.

