NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The sounds of quacking from a storm drain alerted a citizen in Norfolk who called firefighters for a possible duck rescue mission on Saturday afternoon.
Sure enough, firefighters from Station 7 arrived on the scene and heard the sounds of baby ducklings quacking from below the ground.
Both Rescue 1 and Ladder 7 C responded to help with the mission and all ducks were successfully rescued.
The fire department posted photos to its Facebook showing a happy momma with her little duck train.
Latest News
- Norfolk Fire rescues 9 ducklings from storm drain
- South Roanoke Nursing Home reports more than 60 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff
- Truckers protest low pay, ask for government support amid coronavirus pandemic
- NC Albemarle Regional Health helps long term care facility with COVID-19 outbreak
- Saturday night police pursuit ends in crash; occupants fled on foot