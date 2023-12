NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a good Samaritan who helped notify residents of the Springfield Avenue fire on Friday.

Neighbors say someone walking by saw the fire and began knocking on door to alert others.

Norfolk Fire Investigators would like to speak to this person and, anyone with information about the Samaritan should contact Fire Investigator Harlan at 757-438-1833.