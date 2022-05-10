NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Norfolk Fire-Rescue Team are hosting a 5-day training workshop focused on the subject of mental and physical health.



Officials say the workshops aim to address and promote career longevity and safety within the communities.

From May 9 thru May 13, the Norfolk Fire-Rescue team will participate in a five-day training evolution sponsored by the First Responder Center for Excellence to address mental and physical health, wellness, and resilience.



The workshop is run by O2X Human Performance, a training and education company founded by former Navy SEALs.



As tactical athletes, first responders risk their lives daily to keep their communities safe. They endure physical and, more importantly, mental stress throughout their careers.

During the sessions, participants will learn about nutrition, strength training, sleep, stress management, and resilience.