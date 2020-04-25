Norfolk Fire-Rescue responds to house fire Saturday afternoon

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Fire-Rescue Generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a residential fire Saturday afternoon in the Lochhaven area of the city.

According to emergency communications, first responders arrived to the 7700 block of Argyle Avenue around 1:53 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the area.

Once on scene, officials say they found a a single home with smoke coming from it. As of 2:29 p.m., crews are still on scene.

Crews say fire detectors alerted two people of the fire and they were able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories