Norfolk Fire-Rescue responds to house fire Saturday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a residential fire Saturday afternoon in the Lochhaven area of the city.

According to emergency communications, first responders arrived to the 7700 block of Argyle Avenue around 1:53 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the area.

Once on scene, officials say they found a a single home with smoke coming from it. As of 2:29 p.m., crews are still on scene.

Crews say fire detectors alerted two people of the fire and they were able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

