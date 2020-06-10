Norfolk Fire-Rescue responds to fire on Simons Drive Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Norfolk battled a late-night blaze on Tuesday after they say flames from a residential building spread to other structures.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, first-responders received word of a fire at 11:43 p.m. in the 8000 block of Simons Drive.

Crews arrived on scene and found a residential fire, involving multiple structures.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. Six adults and four children were displaced from the residence. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

