NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue continue to respond to a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied residence at 2427 Middle Ave. in Norfolk Wednesday evening.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence in the 2400 block of Middle Avenue Wednesday evening. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

The call came in around 6:37 p.m. Initial reports had smoke and flames visible from the residence, and it was upgraded to a second alarm due to an exposure structure – a house to the left of the unoccupied structure at 2425 Middle Ave., according to a Norfolk Fire-Rescue official. Multiple units are on the scene in the Lindenwood area of the city.

Fire extended into the exposure structure, but all residents safely escaped prior to fire crews arriving, the official said.

The fire is not yet under control, and there is no word yet on the cause or origin of the fire.

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.