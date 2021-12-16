Two fires break out overnight in same area of Norfolk; both believed to be accidental

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to two overnight fires within two hours of each other in the Riverview/Lafayette Park area that officials believe were accidental.

Crews responded to the first fire around 2:52 a.m. at Jay Jay’s Car Wash in the 4100 block of Llewellyn Avenue, near the McDonald’s in the Riverview area.

One person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. It was marked under control at 4:19 a.m.

It’s still being investigated, but officials believe it appeared to have been accidental.

The second fire happened not far away in the 200 block of W. 34th Street, between Llewellyn and Omohundro avenues, on the other side of Granby Street from the Virginia Zoo. Officials say no injuries were reported but three adults were displaced from the 2 1/2 story single-family home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Homes on each side had fire exposure, but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to those homes.

The fire was marked under control at 4:18 a.m. It’s also still being investigated, but officials believe it was accidental.