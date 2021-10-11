Norfolk Fire & Rescue respond to fire on Strathmore Avenue

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Norfolk early Monday.

Dispatch said they were notified for the fire around 5:53 a.m. in the 3100 block of Strathmore Avenue.

No injuries have been reported but additional information is not available at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10