NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk, along with the Norfolk Fire-Rescue, is offering residents a free smoke detector.

Residents with a broken smoke detector or more than 10 years old can get one for free. Crews from Norfolk Fire-Rescue will even bring it to homes and install the detectors for free.

Officials remind residents to replace their smoke alarms every 10 years.

Call Norfolk CARES at 757-664-6510 or visit www.mynorfolk.org to request an installation today!