Norfolk Fire-Rescue join in water challenge hosted by Chesapeake Fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue was asked to participate in the East Coast vs. West Coast Big Water Challenge hosted by Chesapeake Fire Dept.

Firefighters from various locations up and down the east coast sent engine companies to support this large operation.

“East Coast took the win!” the department posted to social media.

For those with a background in flow volume and pressure operations, this was all done at draft and the crew flowed 15,000 GPM at the finale.

Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue